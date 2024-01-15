Many anticipated major changes if Jerod Mayo was promoted to Patriots head coach. In fact, one franchise legend even thought Mayo could completely clean house in New England.

Well, the turnover in wake of Bill Belichick’s departure might not be as significant as expected.

Bill O’Brien, who apparently had an icy relationship with Belichick last season, reportedly is “likely” to stay on as offensive coordinator. But arguably more surprising is the possible returns of both of Belichick’s sons.

“One other thing worth noting is that Belichick’s sons, defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Steve, and safeties coach Brian, have both already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in a column published Monday. “Mayo and the elder son (Steve) have grown close as they’ve collaborated to run the Patriots’ defense the past five years.”

Mayo and the Kraft family might find Steve’s and Brian’s institutional knowledge of the franchise valuable. Steve first joined the organization as a coaching assistant back in 2012, while Brian came aboard as a scouting assistant in 2016. Both of Belichick’s sons also coach on the defensive side of the ball, where New England was excellent the last few seasons.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Steve and/or Brian will accept the reported offer. Either son or both could follow their father to his next coaching stop, perhaps in Dallas.

