Bill Belichick on Thursday parted ways with the Patriots after 24 legendary seasons, and the big question for New England is who else leaves the organization.

There reportedly are staffers on expiring deals, and it’s up in the air if Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick jump ship and join their father on his next team. Jerod Mayo is set to be introduced at noon ET on Wednesday, and he might give insight on his staff, but all eyes will be on Bill O’Brien.

The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach still is under contract with the Patriots, but it’s unknown if he’ll want to stay on staff with Mayo. The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported the belief is O’Brien will stay, but things always can change. If he does part ways with New England, Josh McDaniels will be at the “top of the list” for Mayo, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo on Saturday.

McDaniels began his NFL career with the Patriots and coached from 2001-08 before becoming the Denver Broncos head coach. He began his second stint with the team in 2012 and left after the 2021 season to become the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. He was fired midseason and replaced by Antonio Pierce.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported McDaniels was eyed for a reunion if Belichick returned as head coach. It seems Robert Kraft strongly wants McDaniels back in the fold and might not consider other options like Shane Waldron, who was an assistant with the Patriots from 2008-09.

It’s unknown if McDaniels’ return hinged on Belichick — he was present at the former Patriots head coach’s final news conference — or if he’s open to working with Mayo. But similar to how Kraft had a quick succession plan with Belichick, there might already be one if O’Brien decides to leave.