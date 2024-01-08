Falcons Part Ways With Arthur Smith Following Third Straight Losing Season

The Atlanta Falcons decided not to wait for Black Monday when the team announced the dismissal of head coach Arthur Smith on Sunday night.

“Decisions like this are never easy, and they never feel good,” Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank said, per the team. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years.”

Blank added: “He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

The Falcons finished below .500 in each of the three seasons that Smith manned the Atlanta sideline. In 51 games, the Falcons won just 21 and lost the other 30 with Smith at the helm, including a 48-17 decision to the New Orleans Saints in their regular-season finale.

Story continues below advertisement

In Smith’s three-year tenure, the Falcons never qualified for the playoffs and didn’t finish better than third place.

The search for the new Falcons head coach will be led by Blank and the team’s CEO Rich McKay with input from general manager Terry Fontenot, according to the team.

With questions surrounding Bill Belichick’s status in New England, the Falcons could be an intriguing landing spot for the future Hall of Fame coach if he and the Patriots do part ways.