After spending the last 27 years coaching on the East Coast, could Bill Belichick take his talents out west?

It feels like everything is on the table for Belichick, whose Patriots wrapped up a horrendous 4-13 season Sunday afternoon. Countless reports indicate the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is on borrowed time in Foxboro, Mass., but it doesn’t seem like owner Robert Kraft had made a firm decision on the franchise’s coaching situation as of Monday morning.

In the event the Patriots move on from Belichick, where should he go? Devin McCourty recommended a landing spot Sunday night on NBC.

“I’m choosing where I think the best quarterback is, so I would say the Chargers,” McCourty said on “Football Night in America.” “I think him with a quarterback that’s ready to win. …You give Justin Herbert a guy that’s telling him, ‘This is what we saw when we played against you. This is what defenses are going to do to take away what you do well.’ The sky’s the limit.”

There are conflicting reports about Belichick’s potential fit with the Bolts. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson claimed the 71-year-old was “surfacing” in the Chargers’ initial talks after firing head coach Brandon Staley and ESPN’s Dan Graziano added Belichick could be interested in joining forces with Herbert. However, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport over the weekend tabbed LA as a “less likely” option for Belichick.

But even if Belichick doesn’t land with the Chargers, he still could end up in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly want to meet with Josh McDaniels’ old boss as they try to figure out their coaching future.