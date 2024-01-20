The Green Bay Packers are looking for another upset victory in the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

After blowing out the Dallas Cowboys last week, which caused plenty of criticism for Mike McCarthy, the Packers travel to take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers for a divisional-round matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

It won’t be an easy task for the Packers to dispatch the 49ers, who finished the regular season with a 12-5 record. San Francisco scored 28.9 points per game — third-best in the league — and have a plethora of weapons in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk for Brock Purdy to throw to and cause headaches for the Packers.

Jordan Love’s first NFL playoff game really couldn’t have gone any better. The Packers quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the 48-32 win over the Cowboys. Love will hope to replicate results against a stout 49ers defense while also receiving help from running back Aaron Jones, who notched three touchdowns on the ground last week.

The 49ers are viewed as 10-point favorites against the Packers by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how you can watch the Packers-49ers matchup online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX