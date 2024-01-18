Patriots Coach To Serve As Offensive Coordinator For Senior Bowl

As the New England Patriots prepare for an ideal spot in the NFL Draft, the team could get a head start at identifying talent.

With the Reese’s Senior Bowl coming up on Feb. 3 in Alabama, Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown will serve as the American team’s offensive coordinator.

Brown has previous experience in similar roles, recently coaching in the East-West Shrine Game last February with other members of the Patriots’ coaching staff.

With a fresh incoming regime under head coach Jerod Mayo, Brown could be a big help in helping New England build back a roster to contention.

The Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which starts in Detroit on April 25.

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images