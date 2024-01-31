The Patriots reportedly have a new special teams coach.

New England plans to hire former Los Angeles Rams assistant Jeremy Springer to fill a special teams coaching vacancy, according to a Wednesday report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. At the time of this writing, it was unclear whether Springer would be named special teams coordinator.

Springer spent the last two seasons as Los Angeles’ special teams assistant following an eight-year run as a collegiate coach. He spent time with Marshall, Arizona and Texas A&M, among other programs.

Springer will coach a once-proud Patriots special teams unit that bottomed out over the last three seasons. However, it’s worth noting that Rams special teams finished last in the DVOA metric in 2023. Chase Blackburn served as Los Angeles’ special teams coordinator.

The futures of Joe Judge and Cam Achord in New England remain unclear. Special teams assistant Joe Houston recently left the Patriots to join the University of Florida.