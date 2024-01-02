The last three years in New England were a rollercoaster for Kendrick Bourne.

The energetic receiver enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021. He spent most of 2022 in the doghouse reportedly due to conflict with the Patriots coaching staff. This season, he was enjoying a strong bounce-back campaign before tearing his ACL in late October.

Despite it all, Bourne apparently hopes to return to the Patriots when he hits free agency this offseason.

A recent Instagram post from Bourne drew a reply from New England receiver DeMario Douglas, who wrote, “Miss you brudda.” Bourne replied with, “Make the Patriots bring me back!”

Take a look:

Kendrick Bourne wants to come back to New England if seems 👀

If New England is satisfied with Bourne’s ACL rehab, it absolutely should consider bringing him back.

Bourne’s not a No. 1 receiver, but he’s a low-end No. 2 or a high-end No. 3 when healthy. He also adds speed and playmaking ability to the offense while infusing the locker room with infectious positivity.

Over the last three seasons, Bourne racked up 127 catches for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns in 41 games. He’ll turn 29 in August.