The New England Patriots officially joined the list of teams with a head-coaching vacancy ahead of the 2024 NFL offseason.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick mutually parted ways Thursday after a 24-year partnership that included six Super Bowl titles and an unprecedented run of success for a franchise that hadn’t tasted championship glory prior to his 2000 arrival.

So, who will usher in the new era of New England football?

We asked several members of the NESN Digital staff to offer their predictions for who will become the next head coach of the Patriots. There was an obvious pick that dominated the submissions.

Tim Crowley: Mike Vrabel

Robert Kraft has shown a liking for Vrabel. And as the Titans also apparently felt, Vrabel’s comments at his Patriots Hall of Fame induction did not seem insignificant. While Jerod Mayo is ready after developing under Belichick, Vrabel’s previous success as a head coach could make the decision.

Ricky Doyle: Jerod Mayo

The Patriots should strongly consider a clean break from the Belichick era. That means bringing in fresh external voices — at both general manager and head coach — to oversee New England’s football operations. I’m just not sure Robert Kraft has the appetite to start from the ground up with someone he barely knows. Mayo and Mike Vrabel are known, trusted quantities and therefore seemingly have a leg up in the hiring process. And I’ll give the nod to Mayo, with Kraft sticking to his word and prior conviction that the former Patriots linebacker is a worthy “heir apparent” to Bill Belichick.

Sean McGuire: Mike Vrabel

It makes too much sense for Robert Kraft to replace Bill Belichick with another Patriots Hall of Famer. While Kraft once expressed a desire for Jerod Mayo to take over for Belichick — Mayo reportedly remains the favorite — Kraft probably didn’t consider that Vrabel would be available. Vrabel, the 2021 Coach of the Year, is arguably the top coach available on the open market. The Patriots organization isn’t like others, as Vrabel said himself earlier this season.

Jason Ounpraseuth: Mike Vrabel

Robert Kraft likely wants to make a splash and might not feel like Jerod Mayo is a flashy enough move after parting ways with the greatest coach in NFL history. Vrabel is an obvious choice, and it doesn’t seem like Kraft has any interest in any curveball choices, either.

Keagan Stiefel: Mike Vrabel

This is my prediction for who will get the job; not necessarily who I think should get the job. Vrabel has the experience and pedigree. I just would have tried to remove myself from the Bill Belichick era completely. This feels like the way New England will go, though.