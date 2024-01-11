New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft used the majority of his time with the media Thursday to express his admiration for Bill Belichick, as the two announced they had mutually parted ways after 24 seasons.

Kraft deflected when asked whether the Patriots would hire a general manager or head coach first. The 82-year-old owner did answer one question pertaining to the future of the organization, though.

Kraft was asked what he would be looking for in New England’s next head coach.

“We’re looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win,” Kraft told reporters at Gillette Stadium during in his second press conference, the latter being held without Belichick, per the team.

“Believe me, after my family, this is really one of the two most important assets in my life. I am very upset when we don’t win games, and it carries the whole week. I promise you, I’ll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we’re putting ourselves in the best long-term position to win for many years.”

Obviously, Kraft’s response was not a full-fledged look behind the curtain. He didn’t address whether or not the Patriots would seek a younger coach with potential or a veteran with experience. He also didn’t say whether or not the Patriots would pursue an offensive mind rather than a defensive-minded coach like Belichick.

But Kraft nevertheless stressed a priority.

Kraft’s response also came after he opened his afternoon press conference and stated: “… The future, I know there will be a lot of questions about the future, and we’ll have a chance to cover that in the next few days. But I’m not sure today is the time to do it.”

It indicated there might be more answers coming in the near future.

As for now, however, we’re left with what we’re left with. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo reportedly is viewed as the favorite to take over as Belichick’s successor, less than a year after Kraft himself said he would like Mayo as the team’s next head coach. Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel also is viewed as a frontrunner alongside Mayo.