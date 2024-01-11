Patriots Rumors: This Bill Belichick Move Was Never ‘Realistic’

Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots is coming to an end.

New England is expected to part ways with its long-time head coach Thursday afternoon, which will mark the start of something wholly unfamiliar for both sides.

The Patriots, coming off a 4-13 season, will need to find a replacement, with reports already linking them to a pair of Belichick disciples. The 71-year-old, on the other hand, is expected to continue coaching, with a number of realistic suitors already being floated.

In many situations that might make for a perfect trade scenario, but that was never a “realistic outcome” for New England, according to Jeff How of The Athletic.

Why? It likely comes down to respect.

It’s been established that Belichick is under contract, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Patriots feel the need to control his destiny. It’s their decision to let the eight-time Super Bowl champion go, and by trying to trade him it could possibly rub salt in the wound of what reportedly is a mutual decision.

This is a rough split, so after 24 years, it’s likely both sides want it to go as cleanly as possible.

Featured image via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images