Jerod Mayo’s first Patriots coaching staff is starting to take shape.

New England recently checked a very important box when it reportedly decided to promote DeMarcus Covington from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. And according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are on the verge of filling another one of their vacant coordinator positions.

“(Nick) Caley, the former longtime Patriots tight ends coach who interviewed for the team’s offensive coordinator job in 2022, is viewed by some close to the process as well-positioned to ultimately lead the offense,” Reiss wrote in his latest Sunday morning column.

Caley is very familiar with New England’s organization, which clearly is a valued asset for franchise owner Robert Kraft. The 41-year-old broke into NFL coaching as an offensive assistant with the Patriots in 2015 and worked on Bill Belichick’s staff through the 2022 campaign. Caley spent the 2023 season serving as the Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach.

If Caley does end up becoming Patriots offensive coordinator, it will task Sean McVay with replacing another bright offensive mind on his staff. The Rams also are expected to lose New England 2010 draft pick Zac Robinson, who reportedly is set to become Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator after interviewing for the same position in Foxboro, Mass.