The reported decision to mutually part ways with Bill Belichick was not one New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took lightly. It’s why the untangling of the two-decade web reportedly took multiple meetings over a three-day span.

But when reports surfaced Thursday morning that Kraft and Belichick decided to part ways, it was the first time Patriots staffers were forced to come to terms with the reality. Many believed it could happen, of course, but it was not confirmed.

According to both the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed and Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi, Patriots staffers learned about the move on social media. Those staffers were shocked and disappointed to find out that way — and rightfully so.

One staffer spoke to Giardi, and their reaction was tough to hear.

“The longer this played out — these last few days felt like an eternity — I let myself thing, ‘Maybe we got a chance.'”

A handful of staffers I've spoken with this morning are disappointed at the way they found that Belichick was gone – having to check their social media. But, by and large, expected that change was coming, though one told me, "the longer this played out – these last few days felt… — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 11, 2024

Past and present Patriots players took to social media Thursday to share their reactions. While many of them praised Belichick’s tenure, one of two of the responses indicate players might not have known about the decision before social media either.

The Patriots had yet to confirm the news as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday. However, the fact the organization announced Belichick and Kraft would hold a joint press conference at noon ET, all but confirms the decision.