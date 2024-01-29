BOSTON — Mike Sullivan, the current coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins and former Boston University standout, will be inducted into the Men’s Beanpot Hall of Fame. The announcement came Monday during Beanpot media day at TD Garden.

Sullivan, who is in his ninth season at the helm of the Penguins, will be inducted during the Beanpot final on Feb. 12.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Sullivan said Monday. “My time at BU was some of the greatest experiences that I’ve had as a hockey player. I was fortunate enough to play a number of years in the NHL, now I’m coaching in it. And this one ranks up there as one of the highlights of my career in hockey.”

Sullivan, who grew up in Marshfield, Mass. and attended Boston College High School before BU, won two Beanpots with the Terriers. A captain for the 1989-90 team that eventually reached the Frozen Four, Sullivan fondly recalled how BU never played in a Beanpot consolation game during his tenure.

Following his collegiate career, Sullivan played 11 seasons in the NHL. He started with the San Jose Sharks (1991-1994) before playing for the Calgary Flames (1994-1997), Boston Bruins (1997-98) and Phoenix Coyotes (1998-2002).

Sullivan started his NHL coaching career with the Bruins in 2003. In 164 career games at the helm of the Black and Gold, Sullivan compiled a 70-56-15 record. Sullivan took over the Penguins in 2015 and led Pittsburgh to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons.

“We were able to win the Stanley Cup a couple of times in Pittsburgh and that might be the pinnacle of what I’ve been able to experience in hockey, but to be mentioned and honored as an inductee into the Beanpot Hall of Fame, for me it’s a humbling experience,” Sullivan said. “It certainly is a thrill that, as I said, in company with some of the greatest college hockey players that have come through Boston, because there’s a lot of really good players that have competed in this tournament and there’s some good ones that are sitting here right now. So someday, hopefully, one of you guys will be sitting up here like I am.”

The 55-year-old Sullivan, who finished his career at BU with 61 goals and 77 assists, has coached 799 career games between the Penguins and Bruins.

NESN will air full coverage of the 71st annual Dunkin’ Beanpot. The tournament drops the puck on Feb. 5 when defending champion Northeastern takes on Harvard at 5 p.m. ET before Boston College and Boston University meet for the semifinal nightcap at 8 p.m. Follow along for Beanpot coverage leading up to the tournament here.