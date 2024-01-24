TD Garden Bestowed ‘Phenomenal Atmosphere’ For Women’s Beanpot

BOSTON — For the first time ever, the Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot was held at TD Garden, setting a one-of-a-kind stage for the Northeastern Huskies, Boston University Terriers, Harvard Crimson and Boston College Eagles.

On Tuesday night, the consolation and championship games were played at the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics. Never before had any of the four teams partaking in the annual tournament skated on an NHL hockey rink, nor had a roaring record-10,633 in attendance gathered for a women’s hockey game in New England — ever in history.

“What a phenomenal atmosphere,” Eagles head coach Katie Crowley said. “This has been awesome, despite the outcome of our game. The fans were great, as we came in. What an honor for our team to be able to play here. I think it’s something really special and the crowd saw a good game.”

Boston College kicked off the night by going toe-to-toe with Harvard in the consolation matchup after each falling in the semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, the Crimson were stagnant offensively in the semifinals against Northeastern, totaling just nine shots on goal to continue Harvard’s downward spiraling season (4-15-2 record, 2-11-1 versus conference teams). Yet, when meeting with the Eagles under the banner-filled rafters at TD Garden, the Crimson rose to the occasion, getting the best of Boston College in a thrilling shoot-out to avoid a winless tournament bid.

Crimson forward Gabi Davidson Adams pitched in with the game-ender, capping off a thrilling battle to set the tone for the crowd.

“It was incredible, and like I said, to have a shoot out, it felt like the lower bowl was full by the time we had that shootout going and it was loud,” Harvard head coach Laura Bellamy said. “… Just such great support for women’s hockey and to be part of such a historic night is really special for us. We’re really grateful to be a part of this. Happy to be the winners, but I feel the real winner here is women’s hockey.”

Gradually, fans became more engaged and made their alliances known through breakaways, defensive stops and nail-biting scoring opportunities. The glass-banging and oohs and ahhs made it clear that the Huskies, Terriers, Crimson and Eagles are backed by a greater level of support than any of the teams could’ve imagined.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always talked about how cool it would be to play in the Garden, but we were always like, ‘Ah, it’d be kind of, like, dead.’ So the fact that we got like 10,000 people was unreal,” Huskies fifth-year goalie and Bertagna Award winner Gwyneth Phillips said. “It was so much fun.”

Granted, drawing an NHL-like crowd became only easier when Northeastern and Boston University concluded the title game in cinematic fashion.

The Huskies coughed up a slim 1-0 lead in the third period, surrendering an ultra-clutch equalizer from Terries forward Catherine Foulem, sending an already riveting duel into a sudden death overtime.

And as quickly as Northeastern slipped, the team bounced right back on its feet, leaning to none other than Huskies points leader Skylar Irving — again — for the title-seizing goal at the start of overtime. Irving snagged the momentum right out of Boston University’s palms, giving Northeastern its second straight Beanpot title, and record 19th.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just think it’s an extra special moment and it’s something that I’m definitely going to treasure for the rest of my life,” Irving, the Beanpot’s MVP, explained.

A better script couldn’t have been written.