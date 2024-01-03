PFF Identifies Talented Quarterback As Prime Patriots Draft Fit

Closing in on a top draft pick, the New England Patriots have the chance to reset their future and select a new franchise quarterback.

With a number of viable passers entering the 2024 NFL Draft, one prospect may make the most sense for the Patriots.

In a recent set of NFL Draft fits, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema sees a match between quarterback prospect Drake Maye and the New England Patriots:

This one is pretty simple. Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones are not the long-term answers in New England. Flip a coin between (Maye) and Caleb Williams – since we don’t really have a “fit” to help decide between them with speculation of a new coaching staff.

Maye dazzled once again at the University of North Carolina, passing for over 3,600 yards and 24 touchdown passes. His big frame and pure athleticism make the 21-year-old one of the more enticing playmakers, particularly at the quarterback position. Williams also brings a remarkable skillset, though Maye could be the one available when the Patriots step up to make their selection.

For now, the Patriots’ 2024 draft pick will come down to Week 18 results after New England’s battle with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.