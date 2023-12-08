Why Patriots Leader Believes Kyle Dugger Is ‘Best’ Safety In NFL

PITTSBURGH — Three days before the Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football,” Bill Belichick called Jabrill Peppers two of the best safeties in the NFL.

Peppers, not one to hide his opinions, said he shared his head coach’s view. But he took it one step further.

“I definitely agree with that,” the veteran defensive back said after New England’s 21-18 win at Acrisure Stadium. “We’ve got to play much better to improve this (3-10) record, but if you check the tape out — especially with Dugger. I think he’s the best in the league. So it’s definitely been fun playing with him.”

Really? The best in the league? No doubt, Peppers said.

Story continues below advertisement

He marvels at Dugger’s rare blend of size, versatility, athleticism and physicality. They worked together to force a turnover Thursday night, with Dugger pressuring Mitchell Trubisky on a safety blitz and undercutting the wobbly throw from the Steelers quarterback.

Dugger and Peppers rarely leave the field for Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo’s defense. The pair entered Thursday night with snap rates of 97.1% and 95.3%, respectively, tops among New England defenders.

“He’s a guy who can cover man to man, cover deep half, play in the box, blitzes extremely well, and he’s a hell of a tackler,” Peppers said of Dugger. “It’s been real good playing with him. And the rest of the guys, but I’ve been watching Dugger since he got into the league (in 2020). … I’m just trying to match his intensity.”

Story continues below advertisement

In fact, Peppers said the opportunity to team up with Dugger, who also had seven tackles, half a sack and a pass breakup against Pittsburgh, influenced his decision to sign with New England in 2022.

“One of the main reasons I came (here) was to play with him,” Peppers said. “… I think we’ve got a hell of a safety room.”

Whether the two will continue playing together remains to be seen. Peppers — who, despite his praise for his position mate, might be New England’s MVP this season — has one year remaining on his Patriots contract. Dugger’s rookie deal expires in March. If he and the team cannot reach an extension by then, the 27-year-old would become an unrestricted free agent.

Belichick said earlier this season that he “absolutely” wanted Dugger to remain in New England long-term.