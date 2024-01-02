Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Briuns-Blue Jackets To Win Signed Charlie Coyle Jersey

The Bruins begin a new calendar year with a road matchup, and a skillful fan can walk away with a special prize.

Boston continues its road trip as it heads to Nationwide Arena to face the Blue Jackets. The sides met last month where the Bruins beat Columbus behind a natural hat trick from captain Brad Marchand.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Blue Jackets matchup can compete to win a signed Brandon Carlo centennial alternate jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-Columbus broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Nationwide Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-Colombus and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

