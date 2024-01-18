Red Sox Announce 2024 Coaching Staff, Role Changes

The Red Sox on Thursday announced coaching staff changes for the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

Boston made just one new addition but will change the individual roles for a pair of existing staff members.

Andrew Bailey, who was hired to serve as pitching coach in November, is the lone addition to the Red Sox’s staff. He joins Boston after spending four seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Andy Fox and Kyle Hudson will be the first- and third-base coaches, respectively. Fox moves on from his previous role as field coordinator, which Boston chose not to fill after moving him. Hudson, who moves across the diamond, will coordinate baserunning and outfield instruction in addition to his in-game role at third.

Alex Cora (manager), Ramón Vázquez (bench coach), Pete Fatse (hitting coach), Luis Ortiz (assistant hitting coach), Ben Rosenthal (assistant hitting coach), Kevin Walker (bullpen coach), and Jason Varitek (game planning coordinator) will stay in their roles from last season.

The Red Sox will see these men return to the field for 2024 Spring Training next month, while they return to game action on Feb. 23, at JetBlue Park against the Northeastern Huskies.