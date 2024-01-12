Red Sox Avoid Arbitration With Four Players On 2024 Contracts

With the calendar flipping to 2024, the Boston Red Sox squared away contracts for four players with the season approaching.

The Red Sox avoided arbitration on one-year deals with right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta, reliever John Schreiber, catcher Reese McGuire and newly-acquired outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

Pivetta returns in a contract year in 2024 after flipping his script on his 2023 campaign in a shift to the bullpen, going 10-9 with 183 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings of work.

McGuire returns to likely back up Connor Wong once again, hitting .267 in 72 games for the Red Sox.

Schreiber added a second solid season in the Boston bullpen, posting a 3.86 ERA in 46 appearances.

As one of the latest additions to the Red Sox, O’Neill comes to Boston after two injury-shortened seasons, though he smacked 34 home runs with a .912 OPS in 138 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

The Red Sox move through the next phase of the offseason after busy activity to end December when the team added starter Lucas Giolito and traded for infielder Vaughn Grissom. Boston still has time to make more impact moves to start the new year.

Boston continues to work on the roster with spring training just five weeks away.