Shannon Sharpe Ready To Take Patrick Mahomes Over Tom Brady

After Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, the comparisons in his status to New England Patriots icon Tom Brady were inevitable.

In his sixth season as a starter, Mahomes has won two Super Bowls and is about to play in his fourth. In his first six seasons as the starter, Brady led New England to three championships. Given Mahomes can match that with a win in two weeks, conversations are as loud as ever in regards to where the two talented passers rank all-time at the position.

On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe is taking Mahomes over Brady in a hypothetical title game.

“I’m taking Mahomes because he can do everything Brady can do in more, Sharpe shared. “Because of his legs (and) his ability. We’ve seen it time and time again. We saw him do great runs against the Texans when they were down 24-0 (in the 2019 playoffs). We saw him against the Tennessee Titans go down. We saw him take off in the Super Bowl last year on a bum ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles and pick up a key first down.”

Sharpe continued: “We saw it again yesterday. We saw him time and time again get himself out of harm’s way. The way he can change arm angles. The way he can throw the ball, roll left, roll right, throw the ball with accuracy and throw the ball over the top of your head. We’re talking in the first seven seasons, the guy is 70 touchdowns ahead of Brady.”

Mahomes is certainly getting closer to equal levels to Brady through their first six seasons as starters.

In terms of all-time rankings, Mahomes likely has ways to go in catching Brady’s accolades. Brady has five more championships and, for this specific comparison, has a perfect playoff record against Mahomes with victories in the 2018 AFC Championship Game with the Patriots and Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes continues his pursuit of Brady’s legacy when the Chiefs face the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.