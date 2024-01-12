Bill Belichick’s exit from the Patriots was a shock to multiple former New England players, including a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Robert Kraft and Belichick on Thursday agreed to mutually part ways. The Patriots owner believed the “time was right” for a split, and he didn’t waste any time as New England reportedly hired Jerod Mayo as its next head coach.

Tom Brady was among multiple former players who sent heartfelt messages to the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Current players seemed caught by surprise, and staff members reportedly weren’t informed of the decision.

LeGarrette Blount was on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” on Thursday to give his reaction to Belichick’s exit and admitted it was “bittersweet” to see the Patriots move on from the longtime head coach.

Story continues below advertisement

“A little bit of shock,” Blount told NESN’s Claudia Bellofatto. “I do understand because it’s a business. We’re in the business of winning games and winning Super Bowls. Let’s not get it confused. But at the same time, like how you wanted Tom Brady to end his career as a Patriot, people wanted Bill to end his career as a Patriot. You don’t know how many years he has left. It was a little bittersweet I would say. Obviously, they need to change, but I don’t know at what level that change needs to come at.”

Blount revealed he sent Belichick a message after he heard about the decision.

“I just shot him a little text, told him how much he meant for my career, what he’s done for me for my growth as a man, as a leader,” Blount said. “I just reached out to him and told him his involvement in my life and my kids being able to be around him, it was good to be around him. Having him to be a part of my life, that was the message I sent to him. But I know he’s getting hit up by a lot of people, but that’s kind of what I said to him (Thursday).”

Blount admitted he wasn’t sure where Belichick’s next stop would be. The retired NFL running back liked the idea of the Cowboys but also admitted he’d rather see Belichick retire than see him on the Dallas sideline.