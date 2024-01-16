Championship Potential At TD Garden Adds Motivation To Women’s Beanpot

BOSTON — There’s never been a shortage of motivation for coaches and players ahead of the Women’s Beanpot. The 45-year history of the tournament and the fact the “Battle for Boston” is decided in a mere two games has always been enough of an incentive.

However, players admitted there’s a little extra on the line this time around.

“One hundred percent,” Northeastern captain Megan Carter told NESN.com. “I mean, no one wants to go play at the Garden in the consolation game.”

TD Garden will host the Women’s Beanpot final for the first time. It marks a significant step in the evolution of the tournament, with the women and men now both battling for the title at the home of the Boston Bruins.

“We all want to play in the final, so you want to take it one game at a time. But at the same time, we’re thinking about that game,” Carter said. “We want to win that first semifinal game so that we can play in the game that truly matters.”

The one-game-at-a-time cliché was a popular talking point for players. They’re not trying to get ahead of themselves, but it’s been impossible not to think about.

“Yeah, a lot. We talk about it a lot,” BU senior Catherine Foulem said with a chuckle. “I think since it was announced we’ve all been thinking about it. We go one game at a time, but at the end of the day, winning the Beanpot is one of our end goals. And playing in the TD Garden and winning the Beanpot would be phenomenal.”

BC senior Abby Newhook added: “Going out there with the Garden in mind is going to be super cool and definitely motivating.”

The 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot drops the puck in the tournament semifinals Tuesday at Harvard. Boston University will face Boston College with puck drop at 4:30 p.m. ET before Harvard hosts defending champion Northeastern in the nightcap.

You can watch full coverage on NESN.