Alex Cora Ready For Bigger Red Sox Role For Wilyer Abreu

Wilyer Abreu got a quick stretch of major league at-bats with the Boston Red Sox in 2023, giving a sneak peek at his future potential.

After making his debut against his former team in Houston, Abreu’s abilities with the bat were evident for the Red Sox. The young outfielder slashed .316/.388/.474 for a .862 OPS in 28 games. At the time, Cora raved about the outfielder’s swing decisions and expressed his interest in what was in store for Abreu.

Fast forward to spring training and the Red Sox manager remains confident in Abreu’s abilities, especially over the course of a full season.

“Just keep doing the things he did last year,” Cora told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “He’s a good player. He’s a good defender. He hits the ball hard. He runs the bases well. He’s a complete player.”

Cora shared that Abreu will play right field for the Red Sox, citing a strong arm and solid athleticism for the fit in a difficult spot to play, especially at Fenway Park.

“His arm plays,” the manager said. “His actions (play). This guy is really good. … We’re comfortable with him playing right field.”

Cora added that a more athletic set of outfielders may allow the Red Sox to rotate players at all three spots, though Abreu will likely spend the majority of the time in right field.

As spring training continues, Abreu progresses as one of several young hitters with something to prove for the Red Sox in 2024.