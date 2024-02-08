Taylor Swift has been the most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan this season during her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift did have a connection to the Chiefs before dating Kelce, however, through Kansas City’s head coach. As Andy Reid reminded listeners on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go” Podcast, the Super Bowl champion head coach had met Swift, a Pennsylvania native, during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a result, Reid and Kelce did spark a conversation about the Grammy award-winning singer, including a simple piece of advice.

“Just treat her life a queen,” Reid told Kelce, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Kelce has been publicly supportive of Swift’s music career in their time together dating back to the start of the NFL season, taking over pop culture as a power couple.

Swift looks to cheer Kelce, Reid and the Chiefs to a third championship in four seasons when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas.