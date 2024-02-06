After spending a series of weekends supporting Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games, Taylor Swift had an opportunity to bask in her own glory Sunday night.

Swift claimed two honors at the 66th Grammy Awards, including a record-breaking Album of the Year win. The 34-year-old pop star became the first artist in history to earn the illustrious award four times.

Kelce wasn’t able to attend the star-studded spectacle in Los Angeles, as he was traveling to Las Vegas in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII. At the game’s Opening Night on Monday, the legendary tight end saluted Swift and revealed what he told her after her groundbreaking victory.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books,” Kelce told reporters, per USA Today. “I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too. Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world.”

Kelce has an opportunity to make his own bit of history Sunday night when he will try to win the third Super Bowl of his career. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has the fourth-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win Super Bowl MVP, which has never been claimed by a tight end.