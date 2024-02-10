Bruins Wrap: Boston Gets Shutout In Ugly Loss Against Capitals

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins dropped the 3-0 decision to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-11-9, while the Capitals improved to 23-20-7 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Capitals completely dominated the Bruins through the first 40 minutes of the game, outshooting Boston 23-8 through two. Washington clamped down on Boston whenever they possessed the puck disrupting every aspect of their game.

Off their game, the Bruins couldn’t generate any sustained pressure in the offensive zone. Players were skating into traffic areas and passing up shots by trying to force passes the Capitals would jump on and clear the zone.

Boston had opportunities in the third period with three power plays, four overall in the game, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Jeremy Swayman was locked in from the faceoff, turning aside all 15 Washington shots in the first period. The Capitals were able to get one by the Bruins goaltender on the power play at 1:05 of the second period.

STARS OF THE GAME

— T.J. Oshie broke the scoreless game with his ninth goal of the season.

— Dylan Strome lit the lamp for the Capitals in the third period. It was his 20th of the season.

— Swayman was tested all game, making 25 saves in the loss.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their seven-game homestand when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.