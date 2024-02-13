Jayson Tatum Foundation Gets $1 Million Gift To Help St. Louis Community

Jayson Tatum already has achieved so much on the basketball court for the Boston Celtics, and now the five-time NBA All-Star is setting out to help others achieve their dreams.

The Jayson Tatum Foundation unveiled a partnership with financial services company SoFi, which on Tuesday was announced as the official banking partner of the NBA. SoFi has pledged to make a multi-year commitment and donate more than $1 million to the Jayson Tatum Foundation.

While appearing on “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday, Tatum said the $1 million gift will go to single parents in his hometown of St. Louis. It will help them put down a down payment on a house with the ultimate goal of helping low-income families build generational wealth.

“To achieve generational wealth, owning a home is a vital part of that,” Tatum said on CBS. “It’s accelerating that process.”

Tatum shared his own story growing up in a single-parent household and watching his mother, Brandy Cole, do everything she could to help Tatum achieve his NBA dream. Now that the Celtics superstar has created generational wealth for his family, he is hoping to help others do the same.

“Being able to achieve generational wealth for myself, and then change the community and change the places I came from with that,” Tatum said.

Tatum created the Jayson Tatum Foundation in 2017, the same year he was drafted No. 3 overall by the Celtics. His nonprofit hosts toy drives, back-to-school giveaways, basketball camps as well as offers scholarships to St. Louis students.