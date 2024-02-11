Super Sunday has arrived.

The Chiefs and the 49ers are set to battle in Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Kansas City reached football’s biggest stage by knocking off the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, while San Francisco dispatched the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions after a first-round bye.

Patrick Mahomes and company are in search of their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five seasons. Kyle Shanahan’s side, meanwhile, is trying to raise the franchise’s first Super Bowl banner in three decades.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 2/11, 1:41pm
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-126
Sun 2/11, 6:30 PM
SF -2 O/U 47.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+106

The Niners are a consensus 2-point betting favorite for the final game of the 2023 NFL season, which will feature a highly anticipated halftime show from Usher.

Here is how you can watch Super Bowl LVIII and everything that comes with it online and on TV.

Story continues below advertisement

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

More NFL:

Sony Michel Takes Petty Jab While Reflecting On Patriots Tenure

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images