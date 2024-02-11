Super Sunday has arrived.

The Chiefs and the 49ers are set to battle in Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Kansas City reached football’s biggest stage by knocking off the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, while San Francisco dispatched the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions after a first-round bye.

Patrick Mahomes and company are in search of their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five seasons. Kyle Shanahan’s side, meanwhile, is trying to raise the franchise’s first Super Bowl banner in three decades.

The Niners are a consensus 2-point betting favorite for the final game of the 2023 NFL season, which will feature a highly anticipated halftime show from Usher.

Here is how you can watch Super Bowl LVIII and everything that comes with it online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+