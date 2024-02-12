The San Francisco 49ers were the butt of a nostalgic joke made at the perfect moment during the opening drive of Super Bowl LVIII.

After the Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred, the 49ers were on a roll, driving the ball into Kansas City territory. That promising start, however, proved to be short-lived after San Francisco’s Christan McCaffrey fumbled, which allowed the Chiefs to recover in jaw-dropping fashion.

Those who tuned in and watched live during Nickelodeon’s coverage of the game rather than the CBS Sports telecast were treated to a much different commentary. Instead of ex-quarterback Tony Romo, Nickelodeon brought out Patrick Star from the classic cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and the iconic character dropped an even-more iconic line after the McCaffrey fumble.

“You have to firmly grasp it,” Patrick Star said.

Patrick Star on the Christian McCaffrey fumble:



For those who grew up watching episodes of “SpongeBob” on Saturday mornings in the early 2000s, the line was a trip back in time. During the show’s first season, Patrick used the line in an episode that ended up being one of the all-time most memorable.

There wasn’t a more perfect time to revisit that joke, although it came at San Francisco’s expense.