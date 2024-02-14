Former Patriots Defender Tabs ‘Best Quarterback’ In New Dynasty

Chris Long played with Tom Brady and experienced that greatness as a Super Bowl LI champion with the New England Patriots.

Long got another look at Brady’s postseason prowess when he beat the Patriots with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, though Brady tallied a record-505 passing yards.

Despite seeing one of the greatest quarterbacks up close in his career, Long admitted he has been blown away with the league’s most recent dynasty with Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

“I actually think they’ve got a lot of that sloppy team in them, but they were able to win despite that because of Patrick Mahomes,” Long said on “Inside the NFL” on Tuesday.”

"I can't wait to see him chase Brady."



.@Joel9One and the guys on Mahomes' legacy, and where he goes from here 📈 pic.twitter.com/1a7nOfSGDP — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) February 14, 2024

After Mahomes’ third title in five years, Long believes the legendary Patriots’ quarterback has company in the history books.

“I played with Brady,” Long shared. “I love Tom Brady. I’ve been calling him the G.O.A.T. for years, but 28-year-old Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. Now, to be the greatest, the hard work is in front of you. Tom Brady and them won their third and it took ten years to get back and win.”

While Mahomes and Brady are still separated by four championships, Long believes quite the legacy chase is in store for the future.

“I can’t wait to see him carry out the rest of his career and chase Brady,” Long added.

The race continues with Mahomes doing his part to pace Brady so far.