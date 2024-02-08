Tom Brady, like so many others, didn’t anticipate Bill Belichick being shut out of an NFL coaching job after leaving the New England Patriots.

Seven head coaching vacancies were created across the league after the 2023 regular season, not including the one Belichick created in Foxboro, Mass., that was filled by Jerod Mayo. But Belichick only interviewed with one of those coach-needy clubs and received mere “consideration” from another. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s coaching career now is completely uncertain moving forward.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady weighed in on his former head coach not receiving a chance to patrol an NFL sideline in 2024.

“I don’t know the criteria for hiring coaches. I’ve never been a part of it,” Brady said, as transcribed by ESPN. “I mean, I’m surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job, absolutely. But I’m surprised (by) a lot of things in the NFL.”

Brady took a far more diplomatic approach than his former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. The ex-New England wide receiver believes a jobless Belichick means several teams in the NFL aren’t serious about winning.

Belichick now will have to wait until next year’s coaching cycle to throw his hat in the ring again. Until then, perhaps the 71-year-old will give media a shot.