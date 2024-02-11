It wasn’t going to be a complete Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl week without some viral Jackson Mahomes content, right?

Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother has been largely out of the spotlight this season thanks in part to the fixated attention on Taylor Swift at Chiefs games. But that all changed a few days before Kansas City played on Super Sunday for the fourth time in the last five years.

A video of Jackson apparently being denied VIP access at a Las Vegas club spread like wildfire across social media over the weekend. What took the clip over the top was the 23-year-old’s sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, shrugging off the apparent rejection and moving on with her night.

As you might imagine, the scene prompted an outpouring of reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

First she becomes friends with Taylor Swift, then does SI Swimsuit, and now does this to Jackson Mahomes. I think Brittany Mahomes is winning over America. pic.twitter.com/tr1vGfzxDT — BecaDynasty (@BecaDynastyFF) February 11, 2024

Jackson Mahomes got denied using his brothers name to get into VIP at the club in Vegas 🤣 and Brittany is like oh well 💀pic.twitter.com/kYuiqmBlpQ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 10, 2024

Brittany Mahomes to Jackson Mahomes pic.twitter.com/pH0GqHfP0o — ScottW (@jswtreeman) February 11, 2024

Jackson Mahomes can't get into a hotel in Vegas HELP pic.twitter.com/JKcg9AnGKp — Tiffani ♡ (@LavenderKelce) February 11, 2024

I wouldn’t want Jackson Mahomes at my table either https://t.co/tr2PFyzJMo — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) February 10, 2024

It was a tough look for Jackson, no doubt, but he has a chance to earn the last laugh of the weekend. He figures to be doing plenty of partying in the Entertainment Capital of the World if the Chiefs claim the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium.