It wasn’t going to be a complete Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl week without some viral Jackson Mahomes content, right?
Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother has been largely out of the spotlight this season thanks in part to the fixated attention on Taylor Swift at Chiefs games. But that all changed a few days before Kansas City played on Super Sunday for the fourth time in the last five years.
A video of Jackson apparently being denied VIP access at a Las Vegas club spread like wildfire across social media over the weekend. What took the clip over the top was the 23-year-old’s sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, shrugging off the apparent rejection and moving on with her night.
As you might imagine, the scene prompted an outpouring of reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It was a tough look for Jackson, no doubt, but he has a chance to earn the last laugh of the weekend. He figures to be doing plenty of partying in the Entertainment Capital of the World if the Chiefs claim the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium.
Featured image via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images