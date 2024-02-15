The New England Patriots are on a mission to get back on track after another losing season. Having the No. 3 overall draft choice is a substantial start for the Patriots in that path to winning again.

During a Super Bowl week chat with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, pending free agent Kendrick Bourne felt that the Patriots’ best path with the No. 3 overall pick would be selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Another prominent Patriots voice in edge rusher Matthew Judon agreed with that idea.

“I’d say the best available, but I’d go Jayden,” Judon told former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on the “4th and 1” show. “If he’s there, I’d take him. He won the Heisman (Trophy). You can see the arm talent. You can see the leg talent. You have to have a mobile quarterback in today’s game when stuff breaks down and for him to get out of sticky situations.”

Last week, Judon pleaded for the New England offense to score points and sustain drives after failing to consistently do so in 2023. Adding Daniels under the direction of new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would help the Patriots take steps in becoming an explosive unit.

If the Patriots are able to draft Daniels, the potential for improvement rises along with Judon’s return from a season-ending bicep injury last season.

The Patriots will have a significant choice in impacting their future when the NFL Draft begins on April 25 in Detroit.