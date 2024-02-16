Mac Jones is a polarizing figure among Patriots fans, as seemingly everyone has an opinion on how his career has been handled.

Jones continued to regress in his third year in New England, and after multiple in-game benchings, the 25-year-old sat out the final games of the 2023 season in favor of Bailey Zappe, whom he reportedly didn’t have the best relationship with.

The Pro Bowl quarterback also reportedly lost the locker room due to his poor play and alleged attitude about his situation.

NESN.com identified one clear reason New England should keep Jones around next season, and readers had mixed opinions on Jones returning.

“Put Mahomes on the Patriots and see how he’d do back there.” — Gougeaway

“Steve Young should be QB Coach for Mac Jones” — 6 Rings

“Where were all of the ‘sympathizers’ when Cam Newton was the QB?..who had better individual numbers and record without knowing the playbook as well as ‘Cheesy-Mac’….but everybody wanted his head on a’stick…#Hypocrites” — BiLLyBaRZ!

“Let him go so he can get a fresh start somewhere else” — Nope

“Boston media continue to push this narrative ‘Jones is a completely broken player both mentally and physically.’ I’ve never heard this language assigned to any other sports figure. I assume it’s the media excuse for previously claiming he was a franchise QB” — Yette

“Mac as starter next season? Only if Mayo and Groh want the top pick in 2025.” — DT

“Mac should get a real chance. Bill didn’t do Mac any favors.” — That Guy

“The kid deserves a chance without Belichick sabotaging him. He deserves a real coach” — Big K

New England must address the quarterback position this offseason and can do so either in free agency, the draft or via trade. But there will be question marks around Jones and Zappe’s futures that fans will have their eyes on.