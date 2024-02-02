It appears New England Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick is looking to broaden his horizons, interviewing for a job elsewhere.

He isn’t alone, either.

Belichick and Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri are interviewing for defensive jobs on Jedd Fisch’s staff at the University of Washington, according to Field Yates of ESPN. They each have experience working with Fisch, who spent part of the 2020 season in New England.

Belichick, who is obviously the son of Bill Belichick, called plays for the Patriots defense each of the past four seasons and was offered a role on Jerod Mayo’s staff, along with his brother Brian. His decision to interview with the Huskies signals that he’s interested in branching out, however, separating him from New England — which is the only place he’s ever coached.

Sunseri, on the other hand, has coached on both sides of the ball but spent the last few seasons working with the Patriots’ running backs.

It’s unclear whether or not they’re intent on accepting a position with Washington, but the ball is rolling on the potential departure of a staple of the Patriots’ defensive success in recent seasons.