The 2024 Patriots defense likely will bear some resemblance to the one Bill Belichick ran in New England for over two decades. New head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington won’t throw out a scheme crafted by the greatest coach in NFL history.

But there will be some changes. And Matthew Judon hinted at what those changes could be during a Thursday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show.

“I think we’re gonna play a little bit more aggressive,” Judon said. ” … It’s gonna be a new playbook, because it’s a different head coach and a philosophy, and a scheme.”

Judon then was asked whether a new playbook would force Patriots defenders to learn new terminology.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be different terminology,” he said. “Mayo’s been there forever. But I think it’s gonna be a different playbook, because it’s a different person calling the calls. I think Mayo’s gonna want to run his stuff and put his own uniqueness, and (Covington’s) gonna want to run his stuff and put his own spin on things. And so, I don’t know if it’s gonna be a whole completely different playbook, but it’s gonna be Jerod Mayo’s playbook.”

Judon also said he’s looking forward to the possibility of playing a more aggressive brand of football.

“If we can force quarterbacks off the spot and make them uncomfortable by attacking them, I’d love to do that,” he said.

Judon missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a torn biceps during New England’s Week 4 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But the star edge rusher said he’s fully recovered and preparing for next season.

“I’m ready to play.”