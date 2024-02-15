The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday took a tragic turn with a shooting occurring at the conclusion of the event.

One person died and 21 others suffered wounds from gunfire, Kansas City authorities told reporters, per ESPN.

The New England Patriots, who have hosted six championship parades in Boston this century, offered a heartfelt statement Wednesday evening to show their support.

Here is the full statement:

Story continues below advertisement

“On a day that is meant to bring a city and a community together in triumph and celebration, we are deeply saddened and our hearts break for the victims, their families and the entirety of Chiefs Kingdom following the horrific tragedy and senseless violence that occurred at today’s victory parade. We will continue to hold the Chiefs, Kansas City and the entire region in our hearts during this time.”

Statement from the New England Patriots: pic.twitter.com/MHDo1vcTC0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 14, 2024

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference three people have been detained in connection with the shooting, per ESPN.

The Chiefs, who had no players, coaches or staff harmed in the incident, also released their own statement while some players, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reacted on social media.