The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday evening released a statement regarding the shooting which occurred at the conclusion of the organization’s Super Bowl parade and rally.

You can read it here:

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally.

Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

According to officials, at least one person was killed while 10-15 were injured. Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves called it “tragedy,” per ABC News.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a few of his Kansas City teammates reacted to the situation on social media, sharing their prayers and well-wishes.