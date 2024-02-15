Relentless Defenseman Brad Park Slam Dunk For Bruins All-Centennial Team

In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. ET as we honor Brad Park.

The Boston Bruins have had an impressive group of elite defensemen don the Spoked-B in their 100 years in the NHL.

Brad Park worked his way into that group despite initially being viewed as a throw-in when the New York Rangers traded him to Boston in 1975 with Jean Ratelle and Joe Zanussi in exchange for Phil Esposito and Carol Vadnais.

Park helped rejuvenate the struggling franchise, a major reason why he was selected to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, composed of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Park’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

Playing eight seasons for Boston, Park scored 100 goals and added 317 assists in 501 games plus another 78 points in 91 playoff contests. He scored one of the biggest goals in Bruins postseason history with an overtime winner in Game 7 a 1983 second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres to send Boston to the conference finals against the New York Islanders.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Park played even bigger with an aggressive style on the blue line, taking care of business in his own zone. He was a natural talent, a pinpoint passer with deceptive stick-handling skills. If not for Bobby Orr, Park may have been considered the best defenseman of his generation.

Park was part of the “Lunch Pail Athletic Club” era, which ranged from 1977-85. In 1976-77, Park and his teammates set an NHL record that has yet to be duplicated or surpassed — 11 different 20-goal scorers.

Peter McNab led the way with 41 goals followed by Terry O’Reilly (29), Stan Jonathan and Bobby Schmautz (27 each), Rick Middleton and Jean Ratelle (25 each), captain Wayne Cashman (24), Gregg Sheppard (23), Park (22) and Don Marcotte and Bob Miller (20 each).

“We did get a plaque,” Park told NESN. “It was with everybody’s picture engraved on it, and everything and how many goals they got. It was wonderful.”

Park recognized the importance of playing in Boston and in front of the Bruins fans.

“I think the fans demand dedication,” Park said. “They demand that you show up every night and that’s part of being a Boston Bruin. If you have to score goals or you have to fight, or whatever, or you have to run over people, that’s what they want. That’s being a Boston Bruin.”

He was the second defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career assists, a feat he captured on Dec. 11, 1980. His career in Boston book-ended the Orr and Ray Bourque eras with the club. He retired after the 1985 season and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Park joins Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, Aubrey “Dit” Clapper and Eddie Shore to complete the six defensemen named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team.