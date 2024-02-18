The Kansas City Royals on Saturday acquired a veteran reliever they apparently had their eye on.

John Schreiber was traded from the Red Sox to the Royals in exchange for pitching prospect David Sandlin. While speaking with reporters in Fort Myers, Fla., Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the Royals showed interest in Schreiber for some time.

“He’s going to an organization that has done some things in the offseason, adding some veterans in the rotation,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

“They’ve been pushing hard to get him and they finally did.”

The 29-year-old Schreiber, who the Red Sox initially claimed off waivers before the 2021 campaign, spent the last three seasons in Boston. He had a stellar season in 2022 with a 2.22 ERA in 64 games before injuries hindered his 2023 campaign.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the trade was made due to the stable of right-handed relievers currently on Boston’s roster. Breslow confirmed he likes where the Red Sox stand in regards to relief pitching.

Sandlin projects to be a mid-rotation starter down the line.