Watch Matthew Slater Deliver Emotional Final Speech To Patriots

Knowing he had just played his final NFL game, Matthew Slater made sure to express his gratitude and appreciation to his Patriots teammates one last time.

Slater on Tuesday announced his retirement, a decision most knew was coming as the legendary special teamer worked through his 16th season in New England. A few hours after Slater’s decision was revealed, the Patriots released video of the final postgame locker room speech the three-time Super Bowl champion delivered to teammates in early January.

“I don’t want this to be about me now, but I just want to say thank you. Thanks, fellas. It’s been a lot of fun, man,” Slater said. “No matter what happened this year, I’m proud to say I was a part of this group. Most importantly, I’m proud to know the men that are in this circle and do life with you guys. That’s what this has always been about for me. I’m gonna be the biggest fan of everybody in here for as long as I can pull for y’all, as long as I’m in my right mind. Love you guys, man. It’s been an honor. It’s been an honor, fellas. Appreciate you.”

Slate’s last locker room speech 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6cNQ3VZ6uR — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 20, 2024

The feelings of love and respect are mutual. As much was made clear when a slew of past and present New England players saluted Slater on social media after his retirement announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection. But one event you can bank on is enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame, where he will take his rightful place alongside franchise greats.