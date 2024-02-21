Watch Mic’d Up Jarren Duran Pick Out New Glove At Red Sox Spring Training

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran spent some time in the batting cage before picking out a new glove for the upcoming season.

After hitting some balls, the 27-year-old discussed something completely off-topic while he was mic’d up at Fenway South.

“So upset right now, man,” Duran said to assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal, per team-provided video. “I worked so hard for these tan lines in California, and I’m getting them back already.”

Duran added: “Talking about my farmer’s tan. Just absolutely terrible. I play like two games of golf and it’s just absolutely atrocious.”

Story continues below advertisement

The speedy center fielder joked about the microphone catching his singing as he took some swings in the cage before meeting the Rawlings rep for a new glove.

“Let’s go look at some gloves,” Duran said. “See what we’re going to be snagging (balls) with this year. This is the hardest part. I’m terrible at picking stuff.”

Duran ended up selecting a military green glove with black crocodile accents and black laces for the upcoming Red Sox season.

The thumb will feature his nickname “Dory” as well as his No. 16. Duran revealed the origin of the nickname.

Story continues below advertisement

“So that started with (Hunter) Renfroe calling me Dory one time, and now everybody just calls me Dory,” Duran admitted. “So it’s just kind of stuck. It kind of carried a lot last when (Justin Turner) kind of carried it on, just kept calling me Dory. And Bob (Dalbec) still calls me Dory, Trevor (Story) still calls me Dory so it’s just kind of stuck.”