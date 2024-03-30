College sports fans long have viewed both Alabama and Clemson as “football schools.” But those “football schools” will take the court at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on the sixth-seeded Clemson Tigers in the West Region final. The winner of Alabama-Clemson will advance to the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

Alabama reached the Elite Eight after NCAA Tournament wins over No. 13 Charleston, No. 12 Grand Canyon and a hard-fought victory over No. 1 North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Clemson became an unlikely contender in the West after a trio of upset victories. The Tigers beat No. 11 New Mexico as a higher-seeded underdog in the first round before they took down No. 3 Baylor in the second round and No. 2 Arizona in the Sweet 16.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as a 3.5-point favorite.

Here’s how you can watch Alabama-Clemson online and on TV:

When: Saturday, March 30 at 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: TBS, TruTV

Live Stream: TBS