College sports fans long have viewed both Alabama and Clemson as “football schools.” But those “football schools” will take the court at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on the sixth-seeded Clemson Tigers in the West Region final. The winner of Alabama-Clemson will advance to the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

Alabama reached the Elite Eight after NCAA Tournament wins over No. 13 Charleston, No. 12 Grand Canyon and a hard-fought victory over No. 1 North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Clemson became an unlikely contender in the West after a trio of upset victories. The Tigers beat No. 11 New Mexico as a higher-seeded underdog in the first round before they took down No. 3 Baylor in the second round and No. 2 Arizona in the Sweet 16.

Story continues below advertisement

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as a 3.5-point favorite.

Here’s how you can watch Alabama-Clemson online and on TV:

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

When: Saturday, March 30 at 8:49 p.m. ET
TV: TBS, TruTV
Live Stream: TBS

More College Basketball:

Alabama Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images