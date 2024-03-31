Bruins Beat Capitals Via Wild David Pastrnak Shootout Goal

The Boston Bruins could have used a bounce-back win after being “embarrassed” on their home ice against the Washington Capitals last month.

David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman and Kevin Shattenkirk combined to provide it.

The B’s needed some extra time to get things done, but it was well worth the wait for fans of high blood-pressure. Boston and Washington were locked in a tie at the end of regulation, and just one minute into the extra period, it looked like the latter would be receiving the extra point.

Hampus Lindholm was called for a double-minor seconds into the extra period — cutting T.J. Oshie open with his stick. The Bruins killed off all four minutes worth of penalties, with Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Danton Heinen and Swayman all making tremendous plays to get it to a shootout.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT A KILL 👏



To the shootout we go.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/kv7jb6pGf9 — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2024

It was in the shootout that Pastrnak (of course) and Shattenkirk (wait, what?) put the Caps to bed.

Pastrnak scored first, trickling the puck past Washington goaltender Charlie Lindgren after firing his trademark no-look wrister into the guys poor elbow. Shattenkirk, with Boston desperately needing a goal to regain the advantage in the shootout, surprised many by firing one past Lindgren on the Bruins’ next turn in the order.

You can watch Pastrnak’s goal here.

Story continues below advertisement

Shootout Shatttyyyyyy 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OG894t8uXh — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2024

Swayman followed that up with a glove save, finishing the job and securing a much-needed victory for the B’s.

It’s almost playoff time, and this game served as a great reminder of that.