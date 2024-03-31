The Boston Bruins finished the first leg of their six-game road trip with a 3-2 win in the shootout against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 43-17-15, while the Capitals fell to 36-27-10.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins continue to struggle on the power play scoring just one goal on the man advantage in their last 13 opportunities.

Once a powerhouse in special teams Boston’s power play has dropped to ninth in the league at 24.10% on the season. The Bruins have scored 52 goals in 224 power-play opportunities.

In the two opportunities in the matchup against the Capitals, the Bruins only mustered two shots on goals in the four minutes of power play time.

The Bruins’ penalty killers did their job against the Capitals, holding Washington to just one goal on two attempts in regulation. Boston’s penalty kill ranks eighth in the league at 81.9%. The Bruins have allowed 45 power-play goals in 249 shorthanded situations.

Boston’s penalty kill came up big in the five-minute overtime when Hampus Lindholm was called for a double minor high-sticking infraction. Shorthanded for four minutes in the extra frame, the Bruins held the Capitals off the scoreboard to force the shootout.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Kevin Shattenkirk scored the game-winning shootout goal to secure the two points for Boston.

— Lindholm recorded his first goal in 50 games to open the scoring for the Bruins. Along with his tally, the defenseman stopped an Alexander Alexeyev shot by skating behind Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the crease to make the stick save.

— John Beecher tallied his seventh goal of the season in the second period just 62 seconds after Michael Sgarbossa tied the game for Washington.

Breakaway Beech 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/TWsHZnYuiJ — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2024

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip when they travel to Nashville to take on the Predators on Tuesday night. Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET., and you can watch the game after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.