Bruins’ Brad Marchand Welcomes New Teammate With Pregame Attire

BOSTON — Bruins forward Brad Marchand has a not-so-friendly history with his newest teammate but is doing his best to erase any hard feelings between the two.

Boston acquired Pat Maroon on Friday, adding the big-bodied forward to bolster the bottom-six in preparation for a run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Maroon, though, has had run-ins with Marchand in the past, with the three-time cup champion even admitting a couple years back that his new captain drove him “(expletive) nuts” in prior meetings.

That’s nothing a little homage can’t fix.

Marchand, ever the jokester, wore a maroon suit to TD Garden prior to the Bruins’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

How can you hate that guy?

Maroon met with media prior to the game but had yet to meet with Marchand or see his pregame fit. The 35-year-old did, however, admit to having “chills” over the fact that he’d be wearing the Spoked-B moving forward.

It remains to be seen how Maroon and Marchand get along, but after similar situations over the last couple years, we suspect they’ll become famous friends.