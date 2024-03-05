The Patriots are poised to bring in their potential quarterback of the future next month, but it still might be wise for New England to bring in a veteran signal-caller to help usher in the new era.

There will be a handful of intriguing options out there for Jerod Mayo and company, including one that was revealed Monday.

A little over a week before the start of the new NFL year, the Broncos informed Russell Wilson that he would be released on or after March 13. The separation will mark the end of a disastrous run in Dever for Wilson, who forced his way out of Seattle in 2022, landing a five-year, $245 million deal six months after his blockbuster trade and only ended up playing 30 games for the Broncos.

Wilson obviously is past his prime, but he probably still has enough in the tank to be one of 32 starting quarterbacks next season. Could he earn that billing in New England? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler isn’t very bullish about the possibility.

“Possible, but much will depend on where New England is in its rebuild,” Fowler wrote in a column published Monday night. “Wilson will prioritize winning, and the Patriots aren’t ready to win big. They need at least a year to replenish the roster. Plus, they have the No. 3 pick, which they could use on (Jayden) Daniels or UNC’s Drake Maye. So, not impossible, but not sure the fit is good for either side.”

Fowler’s ESPN colleague, fellow NFL insider Adam Schefter, also didn’t mention Wilson on Monday when he identified the veteran QBs whom the Patriots could target in the coming weeks. Schefter sees Joe Flacco and old friend Jacoby Brissett as the likeliest options for New England.

So, we probably shouldn’t count on Wilson ending up with the team that crushed his dreams of becoming a back-to-back Super Bowl champion.