Bruins Announce Jersey Numbers For Trade Deadline Acquisitions

The Bruins acquired two players before the NHL trade deadline, and fans know what numbers the pair will wear.

Boston on Friday acquired Pat Maroon and Andrew Peeke. General manager Don Sweeney expressed optimism the moves will help the B’s on its run toward a Stanley Cup.

The Bruins on Saturday announced Peeke will wear the No. 52 jersey and Maroon will wear the No. 62 jersey. Peeke will be the ninth player to play under the No. 52 sweater. The last player to do so was Sean Kuraly when he was with Boston from 2017-2021. Maroon is the sixth player to wear No. 62 with the last player to do so being Rick Nash, who also was a trade deadline acquisition during the 2017-18 season.

Maroon underwent back surgery last month, but he could suit up in the Spoked B before the end of the month. Peeke will not suit up for Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, and it’s unknown when he’ll make his debut. His arrival came after Derek Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve, and Sweeney told reporters the defenseman’s season is “more than likely” over.

Story continues below advertisement

But Boston players were excited to welcome in the pair of trade deadline acquisitions in the team’s quest to win a Stanley Cup.