Florida Vs. Auburn Live Stream: Watch SEC Championship Online, On TV

The Florida Gators will face the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Tigers advanced to the championship after they dominated No. 4 South Carolina on Friday and earned a semifinal win over No. 9 Mississippi State on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Gators reached the title game after a first-round win against No. 11 Georgia, quarterfinal upset against third-seeded Alabama and semifinal victory over No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites entering the contest, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the SEC Championship online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN